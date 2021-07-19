Foster parents are needed in Klamath County, though only awesome people need apply.
Can you imagine suddenly being uprooted from all that you know and trust, your core family, your friends, neighborhood, and school bouncing from home to home for years like a human tumbleweed while forced to count on the mercy of strangers?
This existential exploration on loneliness would dismantle most hard-boiled adults. Unfortunately, there are not larger-than-life superheroes or swarms of angles waiting in the wings when vulnerable little guys from broken homes find themselves alone and beat down with troubles. They need deep-down good folks — benevolent strangers, foster/resource or adoptive parents to provide them a safe and happy environment in which to grow.
Children are powerful spiritual beings and in many faiths around the world are intrinsically linked directly to altruistic mindfulness and our higher power.
Most of us are invested in earning daily karma chips or an accumulation of merit anyway in the hopes that God is pleased with our efforts in this physical reality we are sharing. Why not reach out to enrich the life of a little child infusing it with heartfelt intentions, meaningful love bonds, expectant adventures, resources, stability, and purpose? And trust me on this: The humanistic experience will burn itself into your consciousness and memories forever.
Karen Ann Bigby
Chiloquin