Nearly three decades in public service did not prepare me for that call late at night from your child when you know something isn’t right.
My granddaughter Kaelyn would be the victim of a careless distracted driver. September 12 changed our family's life. Kaelyn would suffer life-threatening injuries that nearly took her life.
There are many heroes in this story, beginning with Danny and Gladys who remained with Kaelyn and kept her awake until first responders arrived. The medical teams at Sky Lakes and Doernbecher kept Kaelyn alive.
While Kaelyn fought for her life, Klamath did what it does best. Take care of their own.
Kaelyn wanted to thank all those that prayed and wished her well as well as all those that donated and collected donations for a family that will see medical bills in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Our family has been overwhelmed by your generosity to a child and her family that many did not even know. For that we are forever grateful and will pay all of this forward to another family in need. You all are living proof that there is more good in this world than bad.
Although our baby will suffer from these injuries for her entire life and carry battle scars we will not spend another second upset over a drive who lacked accountability but rather rejoice Kaelyn's miracle that we have witnessed.