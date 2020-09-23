Judge Alycia Kersey is the right choice for Klamath County. As a longtime Oregon Judicial Department employee and now retiree, I have known and worked with Alycia for many years and know that she is what the Klamath County Courthouse and community needs.
When she was probate commissioner and law clerk for the Klamath County Circuit Court, we worked alongside each other. I found her to be a caring, competent and cheerful colleague. Notably, Alycia was always kind to the staff and people who crossed her path.
When she took a job as a deputy district attorney, I watched as she represented our county in prosecuting criminals and fighting for the rights of victims. As an attorney in private practice, I saw her bloom into an advocate for different approaches to reducing crime, protecting children, and solving big problems with creative solutions.
After being heavily vetted by the Oregon State Police, Judge Kersey was chosen to be judge for our community. Her endorsements and supporters include Commissioner Donnie Boyd, Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris, Sheriff Chris Kaber and Vicki Kaber, Presiding Judge Marci Adkisson, Judge W. Dan Bunch, and Senior Judge Roxanne Osborne, all of whom have seen Alycia in action in the Klamath County Courthouse.
Keep Judge Kersey. She is the right answer for Klamath.
Sandra Goebel
Klamath Falls