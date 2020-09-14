Klamath County is blessed to have so many good candidates for Circuit Court Judge.
I have worked with all of them and admire their abilities. My choice for judge is Alycia Kersey. She has been on both sides of the criminal system and knows them well. I have worked with her on serious criminal cases and opposite her when she was a prosecutor. Her compassion in working with people with substance abuse and mental health issues is without limit.
Judge Kersey has a strong mix of justice, intellect and common sense.
She is a caring person who can bring ethical and equal justice to all Klamath County citizens.
Phil Studenberg
Klamath Falls