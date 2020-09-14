Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County is blessed to have so many good candidates for Circuit Court Judge.

I have worked with all of them and admire their abilities. My choice for judge is Alycia Kersey. She has been on both sides of the criminal system and knows them well. I have worked with her on serious criminal cases and opposite her when she was a prosecutor. Her compassion in working with people with substance abuse and mental health issues is without limit.

Judge Kersey has a strong mix of justice, intellect and common sense.

She is a caring person who can bring ethical and equal justice to all Klamath County citizens.

Phil Studenberg

Klamath Falls

