Klamath County has many strengths and incredible potential. Making sure we keep the right people in key positions to help our community thrive is a priority for me, as a county commissioner, and as a voter.
I am supporting Alycia Kersey for Klamath County Circuit Court and here is why: She has the integrity and grit to get the job done. We need judges who care about doing the right thing, who will protect our rights, liberties and Klamath’s way of life.
I also want a judge who serves on the bench with both wisdom and heart. I started working with Judge Kersey four years ago when she came to enlist my help in making sure we were addressing mental health needs appropriately in our judicial system. Then, and in the years since, I have been consistently impressed with her common-sense problem solving, as well as her commitment to fairness, justice and to the citizens of this county.
I will proudly cast my vote for Judge Kersey, an honorable leader at a time we need them most. I hope you will join me in doing the same.
Kelley Minty Morris
Klamath County Commissioner
Klamath Falls