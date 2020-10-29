The Klamath region is in a unique place. It has struggled with revitalizing itself over the last few decades due to many factors. One of the most difficult things any community can have to deal with is the complexity of the legal system and the potential negative effect it can have on the economic health and perceived safety of the area.
It is important for the system to be based with judges that have the heart of the community in mind. They need to be aware of the ramifications their judgements have on the community they represent.
Having reviewed the stances of the candidates for the Klamath County Circuit Court position up for election, I have a firm belief that incumbent Judge Alycia Kersey is the best choice. This is based on her understanding of the issues plaguing our community currently.
She has a sound focus on how to manage and approach them fairly, yet is looking for ideas outside of the norm to improve the issues that just refuse to stop. Her ability to be open to conversation is very important. We need to retain leaders in our community that understand what our needs are versus other regions.
Mike Angeli
Klamath Falls