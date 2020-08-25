The Klamath River hydroelectric dams should be saved.
The dams are opposed by a coalition of ecoterrorists, fossil fuel advocates, “poor me” prestige seekers, climate change deniers, anti-farming bigots, "we're only trying to help” Democrats and Republicans, electric power production competitors and economically corrupt fishery scientists.
The Klamath River is a multi-use river, and per humanity's river-dependent survival, it entirely currently belongs to people before any of it belongs to fish.
I believe the Department of the Interior should purchase and manage the Klamath River hydroelectric dams, and where necessary, the dams should be improved with fishways and fish screens, so that the dams continue to provide much multi-use — including hydroelectric power production — of the Klamath River, and so that the dams are responsibly managed as public property per the U.S.A.'s national citizenship.
Danny Hull
Klamath Falls