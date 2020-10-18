I write this letter to express my support and encourage all my friends, family, and fellow citizens of Klamath County to vote for, and retain Judge Alycia Kersey to the Circuit Court of Klamath County.
Judge Kersey exemplifies an excellence in her judicial prudence with the highest degree of integrity, exhibiting strength of character, maintaining ethical standards, with an intellectual fortitude, keen objectivity, and decisiveness. She further provides a compassion and understanding when necessitated.
I had the pleasure of getting to know Judge Kersey when she was an Assistant District Attorney serving Klamath County. There she displayed a passion for justice and was relentless in her efforts to ensure justice prevailed. She strived to see the victims of serious crimes were fully represented and afforded their rights displayed, while bringing closure to their satisfaction.
As a defense Attorney she established the best possible and complete advocacy was afforded to her clients.
I sincerely believe Judge Alycia Kersey is the most qualified individual for Klamath County Circuit Court, and that we all can trust, and benefit in her leadership and dedication, for years to come.
Therefore, I am extremely pleased to endorse and request you to also support, Judge Alycia Kersey be retained as Judge to the Klamath County Court.
Sincerely
Gale A McMahon
Retired
Klamath County (Animal Control & Code Enforcement)
State of Oregon Military Department (Force Protection Leader)
Malin