During this intense political season, I worry you will look past the judicial election that is critical to our county. Simply put, I urge you to keep Judge Kersey on our Circuit Court.
As a local judge, I assure you judicial decisions have significant impacts not only upon those persons before the Court but also the community at large. Judges must make the right decisions for the right reasons. I have complete confidence in Judge Kersey’s ability to do so. She is committed to arriving at the correct and legally sound ruling, to safeguarding our constitutional rights and to protecting our citizens.
From the moment Judge Kersey communicated to me her desire to join the judicial ranks, she has had my total support. As an attorney, Judge Kersey routinely appeared in my courtroom. Over the years, I have developed complete faith in her integrity, wisdom and work ethic. She has enormous respect for the law and this nation’s unmatched history of ensuring we do not lose sight of individual freedoms.
Judge Kersey has an uncanny ability to view multiple perspectives. She listens first, decides second. She is tough but always fair. She is independent but sufficiently collaborative to benefit from all arguments and viewpoints. If I cared deeply about someone facing a legal challenge, I would want that person to appear before Judge Kersey.
In supporting Judge Kersey’s judicial appointment, I emphasized all of the above points. Importantly, I also focused on leadership. Oregon undoubtedly faces fiscal and other challenges over the next several years. It is critical we have a long-term leader on the bench who can partner with the community to arrive at common-sense, workable solutions. With Judge Kersey, I am confident the courthouse will remain productive and relevant.
Keep Judge Kersey. This is best for the courthouse and community. I am proud to call her a colleague.
Judge Dan Bunch
Klamath Falls