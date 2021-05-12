We are writing on behalf of the Klamath County Economic Development Association to express our organization’s support for Ballot Measure 18-120. We strive to catalyze a flourishing economic climate that positions our region to attract consistent new investment and foster enhanced placemaking.
In KCEDA’s strategic plan, we identified five key industry sectors we wished to leverage. These sectors were determined following a comprehensive evaluation of the region’s existing assets, where our organization examined what industries were most compatible with Klamath’s growth prospects, then tailored our mission according to those which showed the most promising opportunities.
As we prepared this plan, it became clear the composition of Klamath’s existing assets lent heavily to including the tourism and hospitality industry as one of the five sectors KCEDA would leverage.
Our organization recognizes the importance of tourism to the economic vitality of Klamath County. In recent history, tourism has played an essential role in our region’s economy, accounting for $384 million in economic output which supports over 4,400 jobs. Data from the state of Oregon suggests that for every $1 spent on tourism promotion, there is a return of $157 generated in visitor spending. This revenue not only enhances our public stakeholders’ resources and options, but additionally helps small local businesses thrive, particularly restaurants, retailers, hotels, event venues, and much more tourism-related enterprises.
The momentum of the tourism sector and our economy requires us to take action on initiatives like Measure 18-120. These fees are not paid by local tax payers, and furthermore, lodgers receive a payment for collecting and remitting these fees. Klamath County currently has one a low TRT rate at just 8%, whereas many competing communities in Oregon and the region average rates of 11%-15%.
We believe Klamath County has endless potential.
Randy Cox, CEO KCEDA
Randy Shaw, president KCEDA Board of Directors
Klamath Falls