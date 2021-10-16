For those of us named Karen, it is becoming increasingly shame-based to say or even sign our own names.
This is due to an insensate and faceless media monster’s persistence in fouling that which, for many, is sadly the only thing that they have left given them by their mothers. Ironically, those who push back against systemic racism are displaying an inarticulate capacity to be as mindless and unfeeling as those with intrinsic raging insecurity.
There is a course of action however, that offers the promise of redemption for this underserved public fogging. For starters, on a personal level, my fellow “Karens” should be the best version of yourself consistently. Humble down and contribute whatever you can and especially support marginalized groups by generous donation of your time through community volunteerism.
And more than anything else, be an encouragement to law-abiding citizens and youth who are struggling, within a supposed free society, to be true to their innate and authentic selves. The idea is to break the hateful connotation and to replace it with sweet sacrifices and an all-encompassing graciousness.
If none of this is possible for you then, print “Karen” on a post it and stick it on anything bright and beautiful. When nobody’s looking, plant that sucker on a pile of fragrant peaches or the most spectacular flower bouquet in a supermarket. A lot of people see that stuff and will subconsciously link the two.