As you all know, I’m not shy about posting my political opinions. For our local judge position my choice is Alycia Kersey. Yes, we know she was appointed by Governor Brown, but she was chosen because she represent ourvalues, not anyone else’s. I’ve never been a fan of our governor, but this is one thing, maybe the only thing, Kate Brown has ever gotten right.
Alycia is one of us. She’s “normal,” she’s independent and strong, and she’s honest. Above all else, honesty and integrity matter.
Her opponents have tried to sway you one way or another or trick you into thinking the appointment says something about politics. It doesn’t. It says a lot about their character though.
What it says is that there’s one qualified person for this position, one candidate that our trusted local leaders put forward, and only one candidate that deserves our vote this November. There’s only one candidate being honest in this campaign cycle about who they are and the values they represent and it’s Alycia Kersey.
She is honest, has integrity and she will stand up for our rights and protect our constitution. These three things matter the most, not to mention she has more experience than anyone else running.
Alycia will fight hard to protect the people within Klamath, from all corners of the county and in between.
I have the utmost confidence that she will represent proudly me, my family, and all others as judge and a leader in our community.
Voting for Judge Alycia Kersey is an easy choice if you appreciate transparent and honest representation. Judge Kersey is the leader we need representing and protecting Klamath County.
Judge Alycia Kersey is the right judge at the right time for Klamath County. She has our vote, and I hope you will give her yours too.
Barb Mockridge
Bonanza