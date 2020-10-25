Retired Judge Ted Abram and his daughter, Kimberly Abram Sguera, strongly support Judge Alycia Kersey to continue as Judge of the Circuit Court in Klamath County. Through a multitude of different connections - judges, court personnel and law enforcement - they feel she provides a very good judgment and has the courtroom experience, the legal analysis and the temperament to excel. Judge Kersey has always taken a mindful approach to listening to an issue and remains fair in her response. She is compassionate, respectful, and outspoken.
Additionally, Judge Kersey has committed her time outside of her professional pursuits to serve Klamath County and its people. She has served on the board of Friends of Children and the Council on Aging for Klamath and Lake Counties. She routinely supports businesses, charities and activities within the Klamath Basin, and has clearly made Klamath County her forever home. With a vested interest in our community, Judge Kersey will be excellent at upholding the law and will continue to strive to make Klamath County a safe home in the years ahead.
Judge Kersey has shown her dedication to the Klamath Basin, which pushes her to consistently work for a better place for us to live. Judge Alycia Kersey will proudly represent and protect the amazing members of our community.
Judge Ted Abram and Kimberly Abram Sguera
Klamath Falls