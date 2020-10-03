I have had the pleasure of working with Judge Alycia Kersey at various points in our career and within our community and she never fails to impress me. Judge Kersey is deeply committed to protecting the rights and dignity of all individuals she encounters. She consistently demonstrates compassion, empathy and respect for others, and commitment to community service that we need in Klamath Falls.
There is no doubt in my mind that Judge Kersey will excel as Circuit Court Judge. From her excellent logical reasoning and analytical skills to her ability to truly listen and effectively communicate Judge Kersey upholds many characteristics that I find vital in a successful and fair judge.
Another characteristic that I think elevates her as judge is how open-minded she is. Judge Kersey continually seeks to gain more knowledge and perspectives in new situations and applies that knowledge thoughtfully and fairly.
Judge Kersey will continue to be an asset here in Klamath Falls as she is dedicated to improving the accessibility of our local judicial system to all. Fairness, a high degree of ethics, and moral courage are areas of her character that make her an outstanding judge and someone I would trust to protect our rights and put citizens first.
I ask you to join me in supporting Judge Alycia Kersey for our Circuit Court Judge this November. Judge Kersey has the strength of character and commitment to fairness and respect for our citizens that we deserve from our next judge.
Stan Gilbert
Klamath Falls