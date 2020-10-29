I hope that you will join me in re-electing Judge Kersey to the Circuit Court of Klamath County this November election. Judge Kersey will work hard to protect our Klamath way of life and our communities.
As a Klamath County Commissioner I have had the opportunity to be a part of the leadership for Klamath and I wanted to share what traits I think are important in a leader. A leader should be connected to their community, someone who has a multi-dimensional relationship with the people and organizations around them.
A leader should treat people with kindness, patience, and respect whether they are on the clock or not. Finally, a leader in the legal system should have an independent voice and be able to make fair and unbiased decisions.
I have seen Judge Kersey excel in all of these areas, and I can see her continuing to be an excellent leader and excel in this judicial position. Judge Kersey has experience in our community from being an attorney, community advocate, mother, and neighbor she is deeply integrated into the Klamath way of life. In and out of the courtroom I have also seen her character remain consistent. She is a champion of our people and works hard to protect their rights.
Judge Kersey has an incredible background of experience and, when combined with her character, they uplift her endlessly. Our community will be in great hands with Judge Kersey protecting us from the Circuit Court bench.
Donnie Boyd
Klamath Falls