First thank you for taking the time to review this correspondence. With great honor I write this letter on behalf of the Honorable Judge Alycia Kersey. I have known her for several years and as I have been active in the community supporting positive change in the lives of people in Klamath Falls, Judge Kersey has been aggressively doing the same.
In her short time on the bench we can already see a fair and impartial administration of justice, exercised with a firm, fair and friendly approach allowing those who come before her to not only see the importance of justice, also her value in them. Her efforts go beyond the court room when it comes to empowering marginalized populations. One important part of her work in the community includes addressing systemic issues which have historically been barriers to some in the Klamath community.
Prior to becoming a judge her efforts in private practice have consisted of playing a major part of treatment court, a place her heart for our community really shines. Through her work in specialty courts she has cultivated important relationships with community stakeholders responsible for efforts necessary to change our community long term. Additionally, being a mother of two young children it provides her even more of a balance in her ability to administer justice in our community, justice able to see everyone ranging from the youngest to the oldest and richest to poorest.
Over the last 10 years I have done social service work, results driven work and her commitment to our community has always lined up with the philosophy, outcomes, goals and value of human life I’ve lived by since I can remember.
RE-ELECT KERSEY
William T. Barnes, CADCII, PPS, CRM
Klamath Falls