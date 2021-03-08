Jordan Cove pipeline nearly dead
For years, a fossil fuel company has been trying to force a fracked gas pipeline on Southern Oregon. It would go from Malin to Coos Bay for export —including on land seized through eminent domain — putting countless waterways at risk of contamination, clearcutting forest, gouging through traditional tribal land, and becoming the biggest source of climate pollution in Oregon. And so landowners, crabbers and fishers in Coos Bay, the Klamath Tribes, and climate justice activists have been pushing back.
Thanks in part to their hard work, the Pembina Pipeline Corporation recently announced that they could “sadly” no longer predict if the project will move forward and revised their financial projections. The project lacks several state and local permits and cannot begin construction.
For those of us here in Klamath County who have been fighting this project for years, this “sadly” made us smile with delight. Pembina has never cared about Klamath County. Their own estimates projected exactly four permanent full time jobs in Klamath County after the massively disruptive construction phase. Four jobs. And for that they wanted us to risk fish kills, fire, the influx of hundreds of temporary workers, the risk of explosions.
What we need instead in Klamath County are good, safe, permanent jobs in clean energy. And lots of them!
This terrible pipeline project is nearly dead. If you want to help put a stake through its heart, you can help by calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to revisit their outdated pipeline policy. They need to ensure that landowners are protected from eminent domain, and they need to include considerations of the impacts of climate change in their decision-making process. The fact that they don’t already do so is ridiculous. For instructions on how to easily email, go to bit.ly/protecthomesOR.
Emma Marris
Klamath Falls