There is no doubt that some form of racism exists in our community. Depending on your definition of racism, it is a universal problem that has always existed.
However, in our community we seem to have a larger problem. Strangers driving through our community don’t see racism as the cause for the abundance of unkempt property they see. Potential employers can’t see racism as the cause of an inadequate workforce wherein too many folks can’t pace a drug test. Racism isn’t the cause behind second and third generations of people living on public assistance/welfare.
Why do we avoid naming drug use as the number one public health problem we have in our community? Why don’t we talk about the reasons for much of the so-called racism that may exist here. It seems to many of us living in our community that if there is a public health crisis here, it’s drugs, not racism.
George Warner
Klamath Falls