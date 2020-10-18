As we approach the coming election, I have found myself scrambling to get reliable, accurate information on not only the candidates, but also the issues. While we are in a restricted mode of gathering, we have many forms of technology to use in place of face-to-face gatherings.
Why have there been no debates between candidates for our statewide offices and our congressional seat (which is changing after a long tenure)? Perhaps a formal debate is beyond the reach of many organizations to stage, but a simple candidates forum would be helpful in creating informed voting. Questions could even be submitted ahead of the event.
State Districts 28 and 56 and Congressional District 2 all encompass areas that are wonderful places to live for many of us, but there are problems like unemployment/underemployment, poverty and substance abuse. I would very much like to hear firsthand what each candidate’s plans are to address those issues.
I have heard that some organizations have attempted to convene something, but the incumbents have either outright declined or just not responded. We as citizens have a right to be informed by our elected officials and to ask questions of them. Thomas Jefferson wrote often on the need for an informed electorate for democracy to thrive. We need to be voting on facts, not emotion, or we will end up in the dust bin of history.
Helen Mansfield
Klamath Falls