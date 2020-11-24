Please ignore the advice of Klamath County Commissioners, Klamath County Sheriff and others. Don't gather in large groups and do wear a face mask anytime in public.
I'm disappointed with our county leaders. As cases are rising in our county and across the U.S., our county leaders state that it's not important to follow guidelines set for everyone's health. They state they won't enforce our governor's mandates. Mandates that have been shown to be effective at slowing the virus's spread.
I won't go to many of the stores around the city because of the lack of face masks being worn. My money is not staying in the city, because I have to order online and have it delivered so I can keep people safe. I would like to support my city, but I can't. I have people in my circle at higher risk. It's not fair to them if I were to be out in the maskless places.
It's really a simple thing about respecting the people around you. There's no election to win anymore. Stop playing politics with peoples lives and keep them safe. Stop telling people it's OK to risk the health of the people you come in contact with.
Andrew Brown
Klamath Falls