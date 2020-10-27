'Tis the season for political campaign signs. Along with signs comes the unfortunate vandalism of signs.
There have been claims that Republicans are stealing Biden signs. I am not quite sure how they know this for a fact. They never seem to mention or acknowledge that conservative, Republican signs have also been targeted on a regular basis.
We have personally had conservative Republican signs stolen, run over and defaced specifically by Biden campaign stickers. We acknowledge there is no proof of who is the guilty party. Is it politically motivated or just random vandalism?
The assumption of guilt is no different than racial profiling. To assume and claim that one group is guilty of this vandalism is the same as believing if someone supports BLM you are automatically a violent, radical, firebombing protester.
Hypocrisy seems to be everywhere. None of us are perfect, but we must recognize and expose it no matter where it exists. Too many sit by and watch hypocrisy grow and fester. The time to promote, tolerate or ignore is long past.
Hypocrisy is especially obvious when the proven false accusation against President Trump continues to be widely promoted. While at the same time, the ever-growing evidence of Biden corruption is being completely ignored.
We will continue to support President Trump, Cliff Bentz for Congress, Dennis Linthicum for state senate, E. Werner Reschke for state representative and Bill Adams for mayor.
Tom Mallams
Beatty