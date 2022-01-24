PacificCorp’s two proposed closed-loop pumped-storage hydropower projects would leave Lake County with huge ugly craters in the sacred ground of the Chewaucan Valley.
The Chewaucan Valley had been home to the First Peoples and other Native Americans for at least 14,000 years, predating the Egyptian pyramids by 9,000 years. Archaeologists believe that at one time 10,000 individuals lived around Abert Lake and the Lower Marsh in the valley. Evidence is everywhere, and future technology, if the ground isn’t disturbed, will provide more evidence of the well established culture that existed here in Lake County. Flakes from 9,000-year-old obsidian tools were recently recovered from a Paleoindian hunting site that now lies more than 100 feet under Lake Huron in Michigan. Researchers traced the origins of the obsidian used in the tools to Glass Buttes just north of the Chewaucan Valley, suggesting an extensive trade network existed toward the end of the last Ice Age.
When I met Dr. Luther Cressman, who discovered the Fort Rock sandals in 1938, he told me that the Paisley Caves were the "most significant archaeological site in North America today." I thought —huh? — because I took my dogs rabbit hunting out there every day. Then in 2002, archaeologist Dennis Jenkins began digging in the Paisley Caves. He discovered 14,000 year old human coprolites under a collapsed cave ceiling that had escaped looters’ search for artifacts. You never know what’s under your feet.
The PacificCorp spokesperson for the proposed hydropower projects said that the projects would only be approved if they are economically feasible and not a burden on its customers. Destroying the ages-old cultural sites of the Chewaucan Valley to satisfy a temporary clean energy crunch for the masses would be a travesty. The proposed projects involving intermittent water sources would be economically unfeasible, a cultural well-being burden on its customers, and provoke the ire of the world’s foremost archaeologists.