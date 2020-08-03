The narrow mindedness and hypocrisy I have seen in Lakeview about this homeless housing project is shameful. Now I've noticed there are a majority who claim to be God-fearing Christians.
Doesn't it say in Matthew 7:12, "Do unto others as you would have them do to you?" What this means is “Put yourself in their shoes.” Picture ourselves as our fellow humans and recognize the sovereignty and emotions of each individual. That is our golden rule.
Now who are we to judge others, when in reality we don't know how they ended up in the situation they're in or what happened to them that lead to them being the person they are now? All I know is our past mistakes and our faults do not define who we are.
Some of these homeless people are actually people who just needed a little help and were afraid to reach out and ask for it, for fear of being judged by hypocrites. And yes, I know that's not every homeless persons story. But did you know in homeless housing there is: 1) No tolerance policy on drinking and drug use 2) Strict curfew 3) Must have a job or show proof you've been looking 4) Requirement to take prescribed medications, do daily chores and maintain a good standing in their community.
These types of housing are used to help get people back on their feet. Would you rather have our homeless population continue to take shelter in your garage, your shed, or potentially your home? Or would you prefer a supervised drug free environment where they're getting the help they need and the tools to becoming self sufficient again? I'd prefer the choice that helps them help themselves.
Kimberly Crowl
Lakeview