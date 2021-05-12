We are delighted to write this letter in support of Jon Hobbs for the Klamath County School Board Zone 3 position.
We have been “across-the-river” neighbors of Jon and Lauren since they purchased a rundown neglected property 23 years ago and began turning it into the beautiful thriving farm (“Poe”tential Egg Farm) it is today. They have provided first jobs for many local students who have gone on to be productive citizens. Their two sons attended Klamath County schools and are now self-sufficient and successful adults. Jon was an involved parent who served on parental advisory committees at Bonanza High School, and is currently serving on the Henley High School advisory committee.
Jon’s decision to run for the county school board surprised us, but only for a moment. His vast experience as a management consultant with government agencies will be of enormous benefit to our local school board. He is very committed to both subject matter excellence in our schools, and also to supporting students who are not college-bound.
Jon’s years of local service as the director of program improvement for “Klamath Works” demonstrate his strong commitment to the belief that “work is good” and “the best welfare program for the needy is more jobs.”
As a school board member, Jon will be a capable and strong voice, promoting our community’s conservative values and improving the education experience for all students. He knows how to work with government agencies, how to analyze and improve budgets, and how to develop students into well-educated and productive citizens who will meet local future workforce needs and have the confidence to develop and expand new business opportunities.
Please join us in voting for Jon Hobbs, a fantastic and well-qualified candidate for Klamath County School Board, Zone 3.
Lyle and Bonnie Smith
Klamath Falls