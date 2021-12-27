Letter: History more important than modern values Tim Trainor Tim Trainor Author email Dec 27, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Klamath Falls is a unique community that values history more than "woke" values.Please resist the call of a loud minority to change a part of the community, the name of Kit Carson Park, that most people value. Doug DrebertKlamath Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Klamath Falls Community Linguistics Value Minority Doug Drebert Name Letter Tim Trainor Author email Follow Tim Trainor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending One dead, four injured in Highway 97 crash On a mission to help the dead rest in peace Forecast calls for white Christmas, winter weather through New Year Nurse suspended for not paying fine imposed by state board Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Ravens Updated Dec 25, 2021 Check out some of the top performances from the Green Bay Packers' 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. 1:04 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur says ‘we always celebrate victories’ after his team survives a close call to clinch NFC North title Updated Dec 26, 2021 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur says ‘we always celebrate victories’ after his team survives a close call to clinch NFC North title 1:04Updated Dec 26, 2021 0:12 Snow is no match for city snow plow Dec 15, 2021 Snow is no match for city snow plow 0:12 Dec 15, 2021 1:27 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears Updated Dec 19, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears 1:27Updated Dec 19, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Rams Updated Dec 25, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Rams 1:29Updated Dec 25, 2021 41:20 Watch now: Packers players discuss victory over Rams Updated Dec 25, 2021 Watch now: Packers players discuss victory over Rams 41:20Updated Dec 25, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer narcotics detective faces felonies after 1,200 marijuana plants found on propertyOne dead, four injured in Highway 97 crashCalifornia couple arrested for 2018 Klamath County murderPharmacy customers face long lines, fewer choicesOn a mission to help the dead rest in peaceSilver Lake confirmed as 'area of depredating wolves''Neighbor helping neighbor:' Local business gives 100 beds to those in needForecast calls for white Christmas, winter weather through New YearNurse suspended for not paying fine imposed by state boardRV resort planned just north of Klamath Falls Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Will your holiday spending habits change this year? You voted: Prices are up, I'll spend more Times are tough, I'll spend less Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives