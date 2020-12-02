A recent letter quoted "a cult of ignorance" in our political and cultural life. If the only information received comes from mainstream media, it's a very narrow view of intelligence.
Scientific evidence shown by renowned epidemiologists presented in the Great Barrington Declaration signed by more than 43,000 medical and public health scientists and medical practitioners states "current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health."
The United Nations estimates 130 million additional people will starve this year as a result of economic damage from lockdowns. Fear over COVID-19 means children are not being immunized against more deadly diseases to them like diphtheria, pertussis, and polio. Americans with cancer and diabetes avoided treatment and we are already seeing death rates rise there.
Mental health problems are shocking, especially among young people denied socialization. Allowing those at minimal risk of death to live normally will build up immunity to the virus. "Hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced," argues the declaration.
Scientists declare that herd immunity is not a strategy — it is a biological fact that applies to infectious diseases. The vaccine will help. But herd immunity will end it. The best strategy is focused protection. We know who is vulnerable and we know who is not. Continuing to act as if we don't know this makes no sense. When scientists have spoken against the lockdown policy, there is enormous pushback. The declaration reads: "Science can't do its job in an environment where anyone who challenges the status quo gets shut down or canceled."
We should respond to the COVID virus rationally: protect the vulnerable, treat people who get infected, and develop a vaccine. As the declaration states, "while doing these things we should bring back the civilization that we had so that the cure does not end up being worse than the disease."
Betty Roberts
Klamath Falls