The record heat event in the Pacific Northwest bears the signature of global warming. It couldn’t have happened without the carbon dioxide added to the world’s atmosphere by us humans.
Only by successfully working to eliminate the release of this gas can we hope to keep our planet livable. Something has to be done and we citizens residing in Oregon’s second congressional district can play an out-sized role in getting things started.
We are fortunate to have a Republican member of congress who opposes top-down government. The difference between top-down and bottom-up government is that people need to let their elected representatives know they are demanding something.
To fight climate change the way to go is to pass H.R. 2307, also known as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. If lots of us write letters or phone our representative Cliff Bentz asking him to be the first Republican cosponsor of this bill it would send him a clear bottom-up message.
He would know that his constituents desire his leadership in the effort to avoid hell on earth. That's the kind of tipping point we need right now.
George Meyer
Klamath Falls