Those against Measure 18-120 to increase the transient room tax would have you believe that it should be opposed simply because the county commissioners can’t be trusted with a "blank check."
But the fact of the matter is that every year the commissioners are responsible for doing exactly that when they apportion out tax receipts during the annual budget process. And they do it with the assistance of a budget committee, in accordance with state law and with public input — if the public is so inclined to participate. While not everyone might approve of where the budget committee and commissioners choose to spend their money, there’s no shortage of oversight to the process.
While some might like to see the 30% under the measure designated for something specific (like museums), there is a definite benefit in having the flexibility to dedicate funds to unexpected opportunities that present themselves. I trust the county commissioners to spend the funds on tourism related items whether it’s our museums, the tourism grant program or the next Sentry Eagle. Wherever the dollars are spent, it’s a benefit to our county. Vote "yes" on Measure 18-120.
Linda Tepper
Klamath Falls