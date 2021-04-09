Hats off to Principal Ruben Paschal at Stearns Elementary for his wonderful "Ties 'N' Guys" program.
Sixth grade boys dress professionally (dress for success) once a week and learn about becoming better young men. They learn public speaking skills, learn how to shake hands and look people in the eye; they learn how to earn respect, how to treat others well and gain self confidence.
How refreshing is that in today's world? I sincerely hope other schools pick up the idea.
Rayna Larson
Klamath Falls