Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Hats off to Principal Ruben Paschal at Stearns Elementary for his wonderful "Ties 'N' Guys" program.

Sixth grade boys dress professionally (dress for success) once a week and learn about becoming better young men. They learn public speaking skills, learn how to shake hands and look people in the eye; they learn how to earn respect, how to treat others well and gain self confidence.

How refreshing is that in today's world? I sincerely hope other schools pick up the idea.

Rayna Larson

Klamath Falls

Tags