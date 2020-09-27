I am writing to endorse Phil Studenberg for city council.
I have known Phil for nearly 25 years through his position as public defender and City Council in Klamath Falls. Phil has been a longstanding resident of Klamath Falls, where he has his own practice and has worked to represent indigent defendants, assuring the rights of our citizens are recognized and upheld.
Over the last term in city council, Phil contributed toward growth in our community, bringing in new businesses, increasing community policing and working to support small business.
I have witnessed Phil as a hardworking, intelligent and passionate individual who fights for our community. He is dedicated to economic improvement, which ultimately increases jobs and prosperity, while holding true to the Klamath Falls lifestyle and philosophy. Further, Phil is sensitive and respectful to the Tribal culture and presence. I have been very impressed with Phil’s patient, thoughtful approach to every endeavor he takes on.
For the reasons stated above, I believe Phil Studenberg is the most qualified individual to be elected as Klamath Falls city council.
Diana Bettles
Klamath Falls