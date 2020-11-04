Handwashing a radical safety measure
We see “Wash your hands” on all the signs for COVID-19 protection. Why are the experts telling us to do something so insignificant?
Here’s the backstory: It was all from a very radical idea. Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, an obstetrician in the 1800s, was harshly criticized and mocked for his radical idea of hand washing before delivering babies. In those days about 1 in 4 mothers died after giving birth in a hospital. Dr. Semmelweis noted that the mothers who had midwives had a much lower infection rate than those who had student doctors attend them.
Student doctors routinely did cadaver autopsies in the mornings and deliveries in the afternoons. They went directly to the delivery without changing clothes or washing their hands. Today we understand they carried the bacteria directly to those mothers. Dr. Semmelweis insisted that they wash with a chlorinated washing powder first. The deaths from “childbed fever” dropped immediately.
Up to this time, the accepted theory was that disease was caused by “miasmas,” or bad air, and often was accepted as a God-given punishment that must be endured. It took Louis Pasteur’s germ theory and his applying that theory in both the milk and wine industry to convince the medical community that disease might be caused by microorganisms.
Handwashing with mild soap and water, scrubbing between the fingers and under the nails removes the top layer of dead skin cells and contaminants including bacteria and viruses.
Wash your hands. Do something radical.
Susan McKellar
Klamath Falls