I support Kaitlin Hakanson for the KCC Board Zone 7 position. Kaitlin serves as a board member for the Mills Neighborhood Association and is very involved in the community. Her competence and enthusiasm about projects that benefit the community as well as her perseverance is energizing. Kaitlin does her research to be fully informed and understand the entire scope of a situation or project and looks for the best solution for all.
Having experience as a teacher as well as a staff member at KCC she has the knowledge of the inner-workings at the college and is aware of areas that need attention. This prompted her to run for the position on the board.
She is extremely capable. Her dependability and accountability is highly regarded by those she interacts with. Kaitlin will bring a great deal of awareness and affect change toward improvement in communication and inter-working of departments and faculty for a better, more effective institution.
Isabel Rodriguez
Klamath Falls