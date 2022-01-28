Ground cover key to recovery for Upper Klamath Lake
Dredge Upper Klamath Lake? Why mobilize the phosphorous nutrients held by lake muck: clays and organic matter? It is a huge task to remove the local geology of phosphorous-rich Mazama ash.
But better metering may be an option. And a better metering example took root over four decades in the Lake Tahoe Basin, with a low nutrient geology, yet high human pressure at lakeshore. Nutrients were metered by grass waterways and ground cover.
Over the decades, the ground cover practices were examined up into Tahoe’s forest catchment, along with nutrient processes, by Nevada and UC Davis scientists. The summary to me was: Managing to good range (ground cover) yields healthier forest as a byproduct in the dry West.
With that advice, let us look locally. Start at a site a faller/firefighter calls a flammable lodgepole pine stand. The ground looks like a sandy beach. And during rain or snow melts, water runs off like a parking lot, carrying sediments.
On a nearby fire scar, where native bunchgrasses have recovered, rain run down their roots. And if sediments move, they pile behind a bunch or in shrub litter. Come back in 10 to 30 years and dig into the ground like a gardener. The stand is still pale, beach-sand color, while the grassy forest opening becomes stained with organic matter that binds phosphorous.