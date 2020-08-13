Rereading “Algae poses danger to humans, fish” in last Sunday’s Herald and News, it seems as I we are in a "sediment pickle."
If you study the panels at the High Desert Museum, you learn central Oregon settlers called themselves “Bunchgrassers” for the extensive bunch grasses and meadows. And settlers invited the new Forest Service to investigate weedy lodgepole pine effects on ponderosa pine. Seeing vacant forest with few stands, forest researcher, Thornton Munger began a research campaign to make ponderosa pine stands the principle asset in the early 1900s. Tree canopies increased but the water to support them did not and ground cover declined. Without ample ground cover, phosphorous rich ash sediments are more apt to flow to Klamath Lake to enhance algae and cyanobacteria blooms.
In the Klamath Basin we can strike a better balance of canopy and ground cover for diminished algae blooms. Growers normally slow and capture sediment with ground cover: grass leaf, stubble and mulch.
Community fuels projects give us a glimpse into a more balanced honeycomb semiarid pine forest. For example, in Ninemile North, fibrous herb and shrub roots in reopened forest are turning the soil chocolate brown with humus, incorporating ash’s nutrients to grow soil and forest life. Soil moisture persists through mid-July for fire resistant conditions. With fire ecology insights, we can tend our nested forest with extensive bunch grasses and meadows that moderate blooms.
Desi Zamudio
Lakeview