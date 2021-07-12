Graves of veterans suffer at Eternal Hills
Another Memorial Day and Fourth of July has come and gone. The burial sties of the veterans at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens continue to lie in ruins. And each day that goes by the abandonment of this cemetery deteriorates.
The signs entering Klamath County read “We honor veterans.” The flags flying for the veterans for the veterans in this cemetery are competing with knee-high weeds and rodents. Governor Kate Brown states that this type of policy-making involves the mayor and councilors.
I understand memory loss, but our veterans placed their lives in harm’s way to keep us and our homeland safe. They have given all they can.
I also realize budgeting can be difficult. However, a city bike path without bicyclists, a city park with very few visitors, kicking one group of residents to the curb to move in another group, versus neglecting a county cemetery that is the final resting place for our veterans and many other individuals from this community.
For those of you who have not walked the cemetery grounds, I encourage you to do so.
Peggy Thomas
Klamath Falls