The corona virus pandemic has most of us weary, but there are times to be thankful also. Recently I have had two reasons to be thankful and they concern four youths in our community who helped me.
I live on Pacific terrace and we have six trees on our median. The amount of leaf clean up is a real task for me as sometimes the leaves are about four inches deep. ( Sometimes I wish they would " leave" me alone. Ha. ) I asked for help from Connor Olson who mows the island grass. He said " sure I will help and get two friends to help also." Aidan Coe and Jackson Olson showed up with their rakes and all three worked all afternoon to help me. We hauled off four, absolutely full, pickup loads of leaves or 1000 lbs to be composted. The boys worked diligently and were so pleasant and helpful raking, packing and dumping the pickup loads.
The second event involved repair of deep car ruts in the Pacific Terrace median grass. I was trying to repair the damage myself when a young man in his car stopped and said: " Sir, could you use some help." I said sure. Daniel McVay came back with his shovel and worked for two hours to help his community look better. He also was diligent in his work and we had a good visit while working. He told me that he was in D.E.C.A. at KUHS. He did not ask to be rewarded or paid to help. These young men help restore my faith in youth and our future. They are a reflection of wonderful parenting and hard working teachers they have had. I want them to know how much I appreciate their character and help.
Glenn Gailis
Klamath Falls