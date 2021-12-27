After watching two OIT men’s basketball games recently, I noticed a dramatic difference in patriotic values between our Klamath Falls team compared to the teams from Southern California (University of Antelope Valley) and northern Oregon (Corban University).
Each time during the national anthem, every person on the OIT team stood at attention looking at the flag with his hand over his heart. In comparison, almost 100 percent of the team from Southern California showed disrespect by not looking at the flag, tying shoes, and looking at each other while about half of the team from northern Oregon did the same.
Not being an avid sport fan, I have only heard of such disrespect shown by athletes at games. However, to see it in person was appalling.
I wonder why some who are in higher education and on a sports team feel the need to disrespect the country that gives them opportunities few other countries provide? Having the privilege to be the best you can be in our country is something that should be honored and not disrespected.
To those who do not feel that this country is worthy of respect, then why not leave? See if what you are protesting here is any better in another country.
Congratulations to the coaching staff as well as the players on the OIT basketball team for doing what is right. You earned my respect.