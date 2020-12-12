Grateful for kindness of others
The coronavirus pandemic has most of us weary, but there are times to be thankful also. Recently I have had two reasons to be thankful and they concern four youths in our community who helped me.
I live on Pacific Terrace and we have six trees on our median. The amount of leaf clean up is a real task for me as sometimes the leaves are about four inches deep. (Sometimes I wish they would “leave” me alone. Ha.) I asked for help from Connor Olson who mows the island grass. He said sure, and brought two others. Aidan Coe and Jackson Olson showed up with their rakes and all three worked all afternoon to help me. We hauled off four absolutely full pickup loads of leaves to be composted. The boys worked diligently and were so pleasant and helpful raking, packing and dumping the pickup loads.
The second event involved repair of deep car ruts in the Pacific Terrace median grass. I was trying to repair the damage myself when a young man in his car stopped and said: “Sir, could you use some help.” I said sure. Daniel McVay came back with his shovel and worked for two hours to help his community look better. He also was diligent in his work and we had a good visit while working. He did not ask to be rewarded or paid to help. These young men help restore my faith in youth and our future. They are a reflection of wonderful parenting and hard working teachers they have had. I want them to know how much I appreciate their character and help.
Glenn Gailis
Klamath Falls
America has failed on COVID response
I’m sorry I had to uninvite my son for Christmas this year. He would have come from Indiana through four airports to Chiloquin. My doctor said this would not follow sound medical advice.
I am just glad I am not trying to teach via a stupid computer. I am glad I don’t have to see a dying patient wonder how they got COVID. I am glad I am not suffering as a business owner because Americans refuse to “believe in” masks.
If you still don’t see the connection with freedom to not wear a mask and why children can’t go to school, I offer the results of Japan vs. Sweden. Check out the morbidity rates. Japan is following medical guidelines waiting for herd immunity via a vaccination. Sweden was allowing rampant virus spread to cull the weak. It didn’t work out too well.
I refuse to ignore or blame-scape the death and suffering just because none of my family died from this pandemic. Would you care if the number of daily USA deaths was like 9/11? Would you care if the daily number of Oregon deaths was similar to Sandy Hook Elementary School? Check it out.
America is number one in infections and deaths. It is what it is, but it doesn’t have to be so.
John Rademacher
Chiloquin