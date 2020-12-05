I am trying to figure out where common sense fits into the Governor’s budget as explained in Wednesday’s edition of this paper.
Her plan is to close the Lakeview prison and two others. Funding will be reduced for public safety, hospitals and health care providers while investing $30 million in public health modernization. Funding will increase for housing and homeless projects and $250 million for affordable housing. School funding will remain full even though the schools are closed.
The list goes on. Oregon’s tax revenues will decrease this year because of the number of unemployed and the closed businesses. Numerous businesses will never reopen, therefor not paying taxes and employing workers who pay taxes, thus how can future revenues accurately be projected?
Just last week we read that ground is about to be broken on the new 92,000 square foot DHS building at Timber Mill Shores. The last figure I heard was there were less than a dozen employees working at the current DHS facility on Klamath Avenue as they have found many employees can work from home. The current trend nationally is many employees are working remotely and will continue to do so after the pandemic is over.
The new Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center is roughly the same size building and houses roughly 100 staff and medical students on an average day. Then add to that the patients in the primary care section. The medical community cannot work from home.
Common sense would say that the DHS building and similar projects around the state should be put on hold until we get thru the current pandemic and have an idea what the new economy looks like.
Alan Eberlein
Klamath Falls