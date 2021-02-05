Seems like Oregon and the basin has a new spotted owl in the disguise of our governor who seems to be ruining Oregon’s economy single-handily. For those who don’t remember the spotted owl, it created havoc to many a company and countless jobs here in the basin. I personally was one who was affected by the invisible bird.
Now that we have moved away from that downfall, we are looking at a very similar situation with the governor shutting down far too many businesses and again putting countless hardworking people out of their livelihood, thus putting them on the unemployment role which puts an even bigger burden on those who still have jobs.
Why are restaurants closed to indoor dining? At least give us a choice on whether we want to go out or not. I can go to a pot shop, liquor store or I have even heard a strip club, but you cannot dine in with friends and family.
This is way too bizarre to comprehend that the governor can even think her policies are working. We have just in the past month or so have had deaths on the highways from car crashes. Did she shut down transportation? We have had people die of lung cancer, did she stop the sale of tobacco? No, she just raised the taxes on it.
Warren Frei
Klamath Falls