It is very nice to once again see our business advertising that they are hiring. Unfortunately, a monster has been created through this pandemic and all of the stimulus checks and unemployment extensions has made it so nobody wants to work anymore.
This is not a positive thing for our country and whoever thought that all of these hand outs was a good thing has now made everyone lazy and refusing to work. After all why should anyone work when doing nothing they are making more money than a lot of people who still have pride and want to work?
What kind of example is this for the younger generation now perceiving life as a free ride and you don't have to work as the government will just keep giving money away like it grows on trees? Very sad state this has gotten our country in. It sure would be nice to get people back to work and the economy back up and running.
Sabrina Higgins
Klamath Falls