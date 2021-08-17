Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Letter: Gordon family should let go of Eternal Hills
I am writing about the article in the Herald and News, August 17 about the purchasing of Eternal Hills by a family from Klamath Falls.
Well let me tell you, I am so fed up with Mr. Gordon, the Gordon Family Trust, their lawyers and the state of Oregon that I can hardly keep myself from really telling them how I feel.
My mother and father are both laid to rest at Eternal Hills, and I am embarrassed every time I drive by their graves, knowing that they are resting among, dust, weeds, varmints, unkempt grounds, etc. They deserve so much better.
My parents knew the original owners, and knew they were good people, so they purchased their lots from them. But if they knew that someday, someone like Mr. Gordon would turn it into trash, they would have never bought there.
Now they are asking for another month to settle agreements. Come on. This is putting the families that count into another month of agonizing stress. When is it ever going to end?
Please put an end to what Mr. Gordon has done to our county and citizens that have families buried at Eternal Hills. We have been agonizing for way, way too long.