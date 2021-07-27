Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
The greatest country on earth has some big decisions to make. We have so many freedoms and take enormous pride in our ability to make individual choices. We also, however, have the freedom to change our minds based on new information.
Getting vaccinated may help schools open fully.
The development of the vaccine was not only miraculous and timely, but it is by far the most effective way to live without COVID. It has proven to be safe and extremely effective. Don’t believe the government, the internet, or political pundits. Just look at the facts. Consider risk/reward.
Many conservatives have changed from celebrating not reaching the 70% goal by July 4 to advocating for vaccinations. This is a good thing. It will help stop the resurgence of the delta strain.
When did citizens begin believing the extreme positions of the internet over our medical community? When did healthy government skepticism become “believe the opposite of whatever the government says?” When did “I can do whatever I want” take precedent over the good of the community?
You may have very good reasons to not believe in our government officials. The same cannot be said of the medical community. They are the ones that are treating the unvaccinated, dying patients wishing they had been vaccinated. They tell them it’s too late.
My position of letting everyone get COVID if they choose (live and let die) has also changed. This is because officials can and will make decisions that affect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. This has happened repeatedly over the past year.
Two statistics will be considered by health officials as to whether local schools are open without masks next fall. They are the percentage of vaccinated and number of positive COVID cases in Klamath County. I don’t know if we are lucky or unlucky about that fact. Get vaxed for kids.