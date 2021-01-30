In response to Mr. Michel's letter (Oregon not getting vaccine to the most vulnerable, Jan. 27) about prioritizing health care workers, front line worker and teachers ahead of others for the COVID vaccine, I say, really?
I have two children who are elementary school teachers. Do we want to send them into classrooms of 30 students unprotected and risk bringing COVID back to their elderly parents and families? My daughter is a social worker who must make visits to crowded homes and meth houses for the state on a daily basis. Do we want her unprotected? My spouse is a public defender who must visit clients in the jail regularly, facilities with notoriously high infection rates.
Yes I am 70-plus and at high risk, but I have the choice to stay home. I will wait my turn. The vaccine priorities were developed by an advisory committee made up of members from all parts of the community. They made hard choices and the priorities they arrived at are sound and necessary.
Jody Daniels
Klamath Falls