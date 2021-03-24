We support Oregon Tech President Nagi Naganathan. We oppose the Oregon Tech Faculty Senate’s call for him to resign.
My husband and I are donors to the Oregon Tech Foundation. I also serve on the Board of Directors for the foundation. When I joined the board, Oregon Tech had the reputation of being a “hidden gem” and was little known throughout the state. Over time, we came to admire the dedication of the professors, the small class sizes, the successful careers of graduates, and that a degree from Oregon Tech provided the best return on dollars invested in higher education.
In spite of these admirable qualities, Oregon Tech felt rudderless. There was no sense of moving forward toward anything — Oregon Tech was merely plodding along.
Almost four years ago, Dr. Nagi Naganathan came to Oregon Tech after a rigorous national search and selection from a slate of highly-qualified candidates.
Among President Nagi’s many accomplishments in four years: Developed a strategic plan that presents the future vision for Oregon Tech; Increased enrollment (while enrollment is declining elsewhere); Revitalized campus through growth and new capital projects; Increased donations to the OTF enabling more scholarships, equipment acquisitions, and expanded funds available to faculty and students; Improved athletic facilities invigorating campus life; Added new degree programs: cybersecurity and doctor of physical therapy; and initiated the Oregon Tech Industrial Council increasing involvement of industries, identifying future employment needs, and expanding externships and employment opportunities for graduates.
President Nagi’s leadership is taking Oregon Tech from a good university that is little-known into a great polytechnic university with industry competing to hire our graduates.
The current conflict is tarnishing the reputation of Oregon Tech including its faculty. We worry whether “Friends of Oregon Tech” will continue to support Oregon Tech. We sincerely hope so.
Diedra Thompson
Sisters