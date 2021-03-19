Former Oregon Tech president backs Naganathan
As an Oregon Tech alumni, director on the Oregon Tech Foundation Board, former alumni president and former student body president, I reject the move by the faculty senate to demand the resignation of Dr. Nagi Naganathan.
Labor negotiations should honor the goodwill of the business and union members and not be irresponsibly thrown into the public forum. I have worked with Oregon Tech faculty for more than 50 years as an active volunteer and supporter and I am truly disappointed in what seems like a junior high school prank.
Oregon Tech continues a long record of success in producing graduates ready for the work world, developing programs that meet industry needs and adapting to changing circumstances with agility and foresight.
Under Dr. Naganathan’s leadership the university has continued to serve more students, improve teaching facilities, adapt to industry needs and contribute nearly $100 million to the local Klamath Falls economy through new and upgraded building projects. Faculty have never had such a high-quality work environment, modern equipment and long-range vision for the future. All achieved in the midst of a pandemic.
Stop the public rant and get back to serious negotiations. Dr. Nagi may well be the finest president since founder Winston Purvine.
James E. Blair
Oregon Tech class of 1970, ASOIT President 1968-69
Highlands Ranch, Colorado