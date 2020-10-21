When I first decided it was time to retire from my service in the Klamath County Circuit Court, I didn’t make that decision lightly, but had the utmost confidence that the role would be filled with a qualified judge. I was proud to support Judge Kersey as my replacement, just as I am proud to endorse her campaign to retain her position now.
For as long as I have known her, Judge Kersey has been a confident, successful advocate as an attorney, and already in such a short time, she serves as a hard-working, thoughtful, independent judge. Judge Kersey is experienced on all sides of the courtroom, having served as a deputy district attorney and a public defender.
I have seen her show unwavering care for her clients and for the outcomes of every case and decision. It is fundamental to her character to fight for what is right, what is upstanding and what is honest.
Beyond her work behind the bench, Judge Kersey has created opportunities to create productive citizens. She offers reasonable solutions and has a strong moral compass.
Judge Kersey is community minded and engages community partners in much needed dialogue concerning our roles in Klamath County. As a professional, her experience is unmatched not just by her opponents, but by many that work in the law — she was on both sides of my courtroom as a prosecutor, a defender, an advocate for children and parents, and as an attorney for small businesses and families. As a neighbor, she has shown her care for our community through work in non-profits, community advocacy, and criminal justice reform.
I am honored to endorse Judge Kersey to retain this important seat on the bench in our community. The people of Klamath County will benefit from her experience, integrity and leadership in this position.
Senior Judge Roxanne Osborne
Klamath Falls