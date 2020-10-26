I am voting for Nathan Ratliff for Klamath County Circuit Judge.
After 56 years of trial practice as an attorney in Klamath County, I feel I can add some insight into the qualifications of a good judge. I am the former District Attorney, but for most of my career I have litigated in the civil law area. While criminal cases get the press, it is almost impossible that you will be charged with a crime.
Civil litigation is everything else such as divorce, personal injury, land, and contract disputes. Until the end of August 2020, Alycia Kersey's practice was as a public defender in criminal cases. Nathan litigates extensively civil law.
From experience, I know him to be extremely intelligent and to represent his clients well. He is fifth generation Klamath County resident and second-generation attorney after his father, Mike, with whom he practiced.
He possesses the qualities of a judge: to preside and decide. He will command respect in the courtroom and has the background to make decisions based on the established civil law, not personal feelings.
A wrong decision can cost clients money to correct on appeal. Some such decisions can never be corrected. Fairness to people who find themselves in court requires that everyone has the benefit of a judge who knows and applies the law impartially.
Democrat Kate Brown appointed Alycia Kersey from a field of candidates that did not include Nathan. Brown's previous appointments were obviously based on gender and political affiliation. Nathan did not choose to give the process the appearance of legitimacy. Now it is your turn to vote based upon the qualifications of the candidates. Be an intelligent voter, read the candidates' qualifications in the voter's pamphlet. In my opinion, Nathan Ratliff has the most experience and is the most qualified candidate.
Donald Crane
Chiloquin