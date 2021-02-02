Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Sorry, but I'm going to pick on the local national forests. I haven't seen any salvage sales laid out.

County commissioners need to get involved. These salvage sales would bring money to our counties, plus jobs. 

Years ago, the commissioners would get with U.S. Forest Service staff and take a ride to see how the forests are being managed. They would come up with plans. Salvage sales need to be put up for sale so the timber can be salvaged before it goes bad. 

Not only does the Forest Service need to salvage the burn areas, there was also a promise to start a program to start managing the prevention of fires by thinning, prescribed burning, etc. 

You can't do this by staying in the buildings.

Bob Anderson

Klamath Falls

