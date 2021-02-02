Sorry, but I'm going to pick on the local national forests. I haven't seen any salvage sales laid out.
County commissioners need to get involved. These salvage sales would bring money to our counties, plus jobs.
Years ago, the commissioners would get with U.S. Forest Service staff and take a ride to see how the forests are being managed. They would come up with plans. Salvage sales need to be put up for sale so the timber can be salvaged before it goes bad.
Not only does the Forest Service need to salvage the burn areas, there was also a promise to start a program to start managing the prevention of fires by thinning, prescribed burning, etc.
You can't do this by staying in the buildings.
Bob Anderson
Klamath Falls