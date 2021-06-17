Forest Service needs to solve toilet problems at Great Meadow
Great Meadows at Highway 140 is a mess. The composting toilets have been boarded up. There are no other facilities around, so people are stopping and going in the forest behind the toilets and creating hazardous conditions. Human waste is everywhere.
These composting toilets were designed to take human waste and compost the waste so it would be clean and not pollute. Because of the meadow thawing and runoff to the creek, it is designed so nothing would pollute the creek until now. Instead of working correctly with the compost, these have become pit toilets, thus creating hazard conditions at Great Meadow.
If there is something wrong, fix it. For a temporary fix, bring in portable toilets and then fix the problem. Stop polluting the creeks.
The Forest Service has created a real big problem, and there is no sign saying what is going on or when this will be fixed.
Bob Anderson
Klamath Falls